Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 16,806 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 583.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,531,000 after acquiring an additional 337,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,232,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,929,000 after purchasing an additional 555,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

