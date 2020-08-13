Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.71. 67,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,578. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.