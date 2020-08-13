Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 17,350 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1,113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 63.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,405. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

