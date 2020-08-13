Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Buys 4,991 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 324.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $166.81. 12,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $181.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

