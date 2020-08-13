Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $101.34. 82,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,077. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold a total of 33,008 shares of company stock worth $2,976,121 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.