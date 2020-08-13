Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 816.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 258,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lennar by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.67. 86,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

