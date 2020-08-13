Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 761.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Motco grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 277.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 60,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

