Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 748.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,600,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,133. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

