Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 15,716 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 379,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 35,156 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 313,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 215,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,516. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

