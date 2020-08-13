Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 25,286 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,688,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $197,009,000 after acquiring an additional 769,116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 56,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 653,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

