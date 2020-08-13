Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 5,139 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 213.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 670,952 shares of company stock worth $78,308,456. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.67. 244,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. The company has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

