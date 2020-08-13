Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 212.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,796.24. 12,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,447. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,684.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,613.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

