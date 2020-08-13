Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 19,880 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 323,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,910. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

