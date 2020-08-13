Rattler Midstream LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Rattler Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 119.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.5%.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.70.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.