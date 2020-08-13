Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RAVN stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 3,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,649. The company has a market cap of $877.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Raven Industries has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 369,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

