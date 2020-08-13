RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RBB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RBB Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,547. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 408,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

