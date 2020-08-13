RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROLL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.47. 2,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.09. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

