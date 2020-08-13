Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATN International (ATNI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) recently:

8/6/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

8/6/2020 – ATN International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/4/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

7/29/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2020 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

6/23/2020 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.07 million, a PE ratio of -209.96 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. ATN International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

Get ATN International Inc alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ATN International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.