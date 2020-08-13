Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.12. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,992,017 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $879.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.