Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Trading Down 20.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)’s stock price was down 20.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 1,938,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 612,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Reed’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 100.0% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

