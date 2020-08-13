Refereum 24 Hour Volume Hits $142,290.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $142,290.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00156939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.01787121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00187096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00126988 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

