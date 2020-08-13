Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total value of $6,595,898.42. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $32,451,409. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

REGN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $611.33. 12,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

