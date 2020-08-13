Reik & CO. LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,736,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

