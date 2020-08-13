Reik & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.11. 140,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

