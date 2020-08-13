Reik & CO. LLC Buys 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,526,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,436,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

