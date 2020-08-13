Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 4.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cintas by 48.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,645. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.43. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

