Reik & CO. LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,984 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 20,771 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch makes up about 0.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.36% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 28,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $394,111.68. Insiders bought 38,272 shares of company stock worth $532,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.20. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.09 million, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.72.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

