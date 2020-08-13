Reik & CO. LLC Has $47.57 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 13.1% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $47,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,699,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,765,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,189. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

