Reik & CO. LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 0.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Corning by 23.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 98,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Corning by 322.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 208,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,017. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 327.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

