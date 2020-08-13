Reik & CO. LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.77. 94,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,682. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

