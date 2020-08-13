Reik & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,165 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 3.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 30,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,806. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

