Reik & CO. LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 46,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 68.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 91,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

