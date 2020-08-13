Reik & CO. LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Reik & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 296,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,472,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.