Reik & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.86 on Thursday, reaching $481.33. 3,004,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,689. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,837 shares of company stock worth $111,258,434. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

