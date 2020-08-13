Reik & CO. LLC Sells 33,325 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 7.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 323,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,605. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

