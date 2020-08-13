Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Renasant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Renasant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Renasant by 47.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

