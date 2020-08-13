Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

RPAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 887,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $224,953.29. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,909 shares of company stock worth $13,381,680. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

