Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RBCAA traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,875.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

