Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $91.00.

8/4/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $95.00.

7/31/2020 – Chegg had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

6/30/2020 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

6/29/2020 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $55.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/17/2020 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 56,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,646. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,705.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Get Chegg Inc alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,568 shares of company stock worth $19,362,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chegg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.