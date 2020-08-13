Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2020 – Cogent Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $96.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Cogent Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2020 – Cogent Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Cogent Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $56.00 to $64.00.

6/22/2020 – Cogent Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/16/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 12,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,625. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.89%.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 69.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

