Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/11/2020 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/10/2020 – Cogent Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $96.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – Cogent Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2020 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/14/2020 – Cogent Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2020 – Cogent Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $56.00 to $64.00.
- 6/22/2020 – Cogent Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/16/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/16/2020 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
Shares of CCOI traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 12,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,625. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 69.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
