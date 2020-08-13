Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Progress Software (PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/12/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “
- 8/11/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “
- 8/6/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/25/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 7/24/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/10/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/3/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “
- 7/1/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/26/2020 – Progress Software had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 9,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.04. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,958,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.