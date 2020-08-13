Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Progress Software (PRGS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

8/11/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

8/6/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

7/1/2020 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – Progress Software had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 9,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.04. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Progress Software Corp alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,958,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.