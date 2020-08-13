Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $15.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,480.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,487.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

