Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,234,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,436,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.