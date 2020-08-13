RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,872 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

