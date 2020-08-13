RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,676 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 530,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,795 in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFBS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. 2,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,839. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

