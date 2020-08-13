RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.67. 10,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,748. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,446 shares of company stock worth $12,410,234. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.