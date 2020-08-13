RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 852.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.02 and its 200 day moving average is $230.91. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

