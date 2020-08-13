RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,830 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 65,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

