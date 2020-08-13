RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 25,691 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

PNFP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. 4,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

