RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Omnicell worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,355. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

